Day 4 of jury selection underway in Noor Salman trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - The morning after new information was revealed on the whereabouts of the Pulse gunman the night of the June 2016 mass shooting, jury selection continues in the federal case against his widow Noor Salman.

The 31-year-old Salman is charged with aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors allege she knew about Omar Mateen's plan to orchestrate a mass shooting in Orlando and helped him prepare for it.

On June 12, 2016, Mateen opened fire inside the Pulse nightclub on Latin night killing 49 people and injuring more than 50 others. Salman was indicted on Jan. 12, 2017.

The trial will is being held at the Middle District of Florida courthouse, about two miles from the nightclub where the shooting happened. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron presides over the case.

Salman's defense team and U.S. federal prosecutors began Thursday whittling down more than 600 potential jurors to the select the final 12 and several backup jury members.

On Monday, Salman's attorneys Linda Moreno and Charles Swift filed a motion asking the court to prevent the government from implying in their opening statements that Mateen targeted the gay community, saying they don't have evidence that would support that argument. The new motion shows Mateen was at Disney Springs and visited another downtown Orlando nightclub in the hours before the shooting, based on cellphone and GPS data.

See a recap of the pervious day of jury selection here.

The trial is expected to last about 25 days. Salman faces life in prison if convicted.

Follow live updates from inside the federal courthouse from the News 6 team below:

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.