Orange County deputies release sketch of armed robbery suspect

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery and aggravated battery case from earlier this month.

Deputies told News 6 the crime happened on Dec. 10 around 6:24 p.m.

Investigators said the 62-year-old victim was walking north on San Antonio Avenue from Americana Boulevard when the suspect approached him.

Deputies said the suspect demanded the victim's property and then shot him the in the right leg.

After the shooting, the suspect took off with the victim's belongings and ran into a nearby wooded area, authorities said.

News 6 reported the victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, said the news of the shooting is disturbing because her family walks along that stretch of roadway all the time.

"My daughter walks every day, takes the bus every day -- sometimes over there, but coming home at 3 o'clock in the morning. So I'm scared," she said.

The suspect is described as a black man in his twenties, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has short hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black, gray and white camouflage shorts.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

