Orlando-area kids get sneak peek at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

ORLANDO, Fla. - In just three weeks, Disney World will officially open its latest project, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Before that, members of the community were welcomed to check it out ahead of its Aug. 29 opening.

Serenity Gary and Nizaiah McDuffie were among the 1,000 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida invited to see the new attraction.

"It made me feel like a celebrity," Gary said. "It's like you're in the world, you're in the movie, you're in the ship. You are crashing. It's nothing I've ever seen from Disney, except the Pandora ride."

McDuffie said the visit was the perfect end to summer.

"Just a way to loosen up before school gets back in," McDuffie said.

Galaxy's Edge gives parkgoers a look inside Batuu, a planet in the Star Wars galaxy, featuring a new attraction: Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run.

"Certainly one of the biggest lands we've built on each coast," Phil Holmes, vice president of Disney's Hollywood Studios, said. "Everything we're doing, whether its Toy Story or Star Wars, these experiences immerse you. And the goal is, the adventure is yours. We want to bring it to life."

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge spans 14 acres and cost the company $1 billion.

Scott Mallwitz, the executive creative director with Walt Disney Imagineering, told News 6 creating a new planet in the Star Wars galaxy enables them to look toward the future with the popular Lucasfilm brand.

"By setting the stage on a new planet and a part of a space that was not well explored, you're now creating a launching place for not only guests to experience their own story, but for new stories to come to us," he said.

Rise of the Resistance, the second attraction coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, is set to open Dec. 5, the same day as Walt Disney's birthday.

