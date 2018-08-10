News

Orlando-area museums participating in Free Museum Day

Free admission offered on Sept. 22

By Adrienne Cutway - Web Editor

Photo taken by Nicole Schoen at the Orlando Museum of Art.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Museums across the country -- including several in the Orlando area -- are opening their doors to all, free of charge in honor of Museum Day on Sept. 22.

Smithsonian magazine hosts the annual event, which provides free admission at more than 1,000 participating museums.

Locally, 15 museums are on the list of participants. They include locales where art, culture, history and space are celebrated.

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the opportunity needs to download a ticket, which is valid for two people, from SmithsonianMag.com beginning Aug. 15.

Below is a list of Orlando-area spots scheduled to take part in Museum Day.

Orlando Museum of Art

Museum Day hours: Noon to 4 p.m.
Address: 2416 N. Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Website: omart.org

 

The Mennello Museum of American Art

Museum Day hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Address: 900 East Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Website: www.mennellomuseum.org


Orange County Regional History Center

Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 65 East Central Blvd., Orlando, FL 32801
Website: www.thehistorycenter.org
 

Art & History Museums – Maitland 

Museum Day hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 231 W. Packwood Avenue, Maitland, FL 32751
Website: artandhistory.org


Bradlee-McIntyre House Museum

Museum Day hours: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 130 W. Warren Avenue, Longwood, FL 32750
Website: www.historiclongwood.com

 

Mount Dora History Museum

Museum Day hours: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 450 Royellou Lane, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Website: www.mountdorahistorymuseum.com
 

Eustis Historical Museum

Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 536 North Bay Street, Eustis, FL 32726
Website:  www.eustishistoricalmuseum.org


African American Museum of the Arts

Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 325 South Clara Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720
Website: www.africanmuseumdeland.org


DeLand House Museum

Museum Day hours: Noon to 5 p.m.
Address: 137 W. Michigan Ave., DeLand, FL 32720
Website: www.delandhouse.com


Hand Art Center

Museum Day hours: Noon to 4 p.m.
Address: 139 E Michigan Ave, DeLand, FL 32724
Website: www2.stetson.edu/hand-art-center
 

Museum of Art - DeLand

Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 600 N. Woodland Blvd.,100 N Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720
Website: moartdeland.org
 

DeLand Naval Air Station Museum, Inc.

Museum Day hours: Noon to 4 p.m.
Address: 910 Biscayne Boulevard, DeLand Municipal Airport, DeLand, FL 32724
Website: www.delandnavalairmuseum.org
 

American Space Museum

Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 308 Pine Street, Titusville, FL 32796
Website: www.americanspacemuseum.org

 

Brevard Museum of History and Natural Science

Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 2201 Michigan Avenue, Cocoa, FL 32926
Website: myfloridahistory.org/brevardmuseum
​​​​​​​

Sams House at Pine Island Conservation Area

Museum Day hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 6195 North Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, FL 32953
Website: www.eelbrevard.com

 

Museum of Arts and Sciences

Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
Address: 352 S. Nova Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Website: www.moas.org

