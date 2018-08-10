Orlando-area museums participating in Free Museum Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Museums across the country -- including several in the Orlando area -- are opening their doors to all, free of charge in honor of Museum Day on Sept. 22.
Smithsonian magazine hosts the annual event, which provides free admission at more than 1,000 participating museums.
Locally, 15 museums are on the list of participants. They include locales where art, culture, history and space are celebrated.
Anyone wishing to take advantage of the opportunity needs to download a ticket, which is valid for two people, from SmithsonianMag.com beginning Aug. 15.
Below is a list of Orlando-area spots scheduled to take part in Museum Day.
Museum Day hours: Noon to 4 p.m.
Address: 2416 N. Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Website: omart.org
The Mennello Museum of American Art
Museum Day hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Address: 900 East Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Website: www.mennellomuseum.org
Orange County Regional History Center
Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 65 East Central Blvd., Orlando, FL 32801
Website: www.thehistorycenter.org
Art & History Museums – Maitland
Museum Day hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 231 W. Packwood Avenue, Maitland, FL 32751
Website: artandhistory.org
Museum Day hours: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 130 W. Warren Avenue, Longwood, FL 32750
Website: www.historiclongwood.com
Museum Day hours: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 450 Royellou Lane, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Website: www.mountdorahistorymuseum.com
Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 536 North Bay Street, Eustis, FL 32726
Website: www.eustishistoricalmuseum.org
African American Museum of the Arts
Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 325 South Clara Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720
Website: www.africanmuseumdeland.org
Museum Day hours: Noon to 5 p.m.
Address: 137 W. Michigan Ave., DeLand, FL 32720
Website: www.delandhouse.com
Museum Day hours: Noon to 4 p.m.
Address: 139 E Michigan Ave, DeLand, FL 32724
Website: www2.stetson.edu/hand-art-center
Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 600 N. Woodland Blvd.,100 N Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720
Website: moartdeland.org
DeLand Naval Air Station Museum, Inc.
Museum Day hours: Noon to 4 p.m.
Address: 910 Biscayne Boulevard, DeLand Municipal Airport, DeLand, FL 32724
Website: www.delandnavalairmuseum.org
Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 308 Pine Street, Titusville, FL 32796
Website: www.americanspacemuseum.org
Brevard Museum of History and Natural Science
Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 2201 Michigan Avenue, Cocoa, FL 32926
Website: myfloridahistory.org/brevardmuseum
Sams House at Pine Island Conservation Area
Museum Day hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 6195 North Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, FL 32953
Website: www.eelbrevard.com
Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 352 S. Nova Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Website: www.moas.org
