Orlando-area museums participating in Free Museum Day

Photo taken by Nicole Schoen at the Orlando Museum of Art.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Museums across the country -- including several in the Orlando area -- are opening their doors to all, free of charge in honor of Museum Day on Sept. 22.

Smithsonian magazine hosts the annual event, which provides free admission at more than 1,000 participating museums.

Locally, 15 museums are on the list of participants. They include locales where art, culture, history and space are celebrated.

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the opportunity needs to download a ticket, which is valid for two people, from SmithsonianMag.com beginning Aug. 15.

Below is a list of Orlando-area spots scheduled to take part in Museum Day.

Orlando Museum of Art



Museum Day hours: Noon to 4 p.m.

Address: 2416 N. Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803

Website: omart.org

The Mennello Museum of American Art



Museum Day hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Address: 900 East Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803

Website: www.mennellomuseum.org



Orange County Regional History Center



Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 65 East Central Blvd., Orlando, FL 32801

Website: www.thehistorycenter.org



Art & History Museums – Maitland



Museum Day hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 231 W. Packwood Avenue, Maitland, FL 32751

Website: artandhistory.org



Bradlee-McIntyre House Museum



Museum Day hours: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 130 W. Warren Avenue, Longwood, FL 32750

Website: www.historiclongwood.com

Mount Dora History Museum



Museum Day hours: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 450 Royellou Lane, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Website: www.mountdorahistorymuseum.com



Eustis Historical Museum



Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 536 North Bay Street, Eustis, FL 32726

Website: www.eustishistoricalmuseum.org



African American Museum of the Arts



Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 325 South Clara Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720

Website: www.africanmuseumdeland.org



DeLand House Museum



Museum Day hours: Noon to 5 p.m.

Address: 137 W. Michigan Ave., DeLand, FL 32720

Website: www.delandhouse.com



Hand Art Center



Museum Day hours: Noon to 4 p.m.

Address: 139 E Michigan Ave, DeLand, FL 32724

Website: www2.stetson.edu/hand-art-center



Museum of Art - DeLand



Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 600 N. Woodland Blvd.,100 N Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720

Website: moartdeland.org



DeLand Naval Air Station Museum, Inc.



Museum Day hours: Noon to 4 p.m.

Address: 910 Biscayne Boulevard, DeLand Municipal Airport, DeLand, FL 32724

Website: www.delandnavalairmuseum.org



American Space Museum



Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 308 Pine Street, Titusville, FL 32796

Website: www.americanspacemuseum.org

Brevard Museum of History and Natural Science



Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 2201 Michigan Avenue, Cocoa, FL 32926

Website: myfloridahistory.org/brevardmuseum

​​​​​​​

Sams House at Pine Island Conservation Area



Museum Day hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 6195 North Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, FL 32953

Website: www.eelbrevard.com

Museum of Arts and Sciences



Museum Day hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 352 S. Nova Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Website: www.moas.org

For a full list of participating museums, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.