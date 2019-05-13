Overturned semi blocks lane on Florida's Turnpike in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Traffic on Florida's Turnpike in Orlando has slowed down after a semi overturned Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the semi was driving from Interstate 4 to southbound Turnpike at exit 259, near Disney World, when it overturned shortly before 11 a.m.

The trailer will be dragged into the median so authorities can off-load the 30,000 pounds of paper the truck was hauling.

At least one lane will be blocked until the trailer can be moved.

Troopers said charges are pending against the semitruck driver.

