Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Pine Hills, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A person has died Tuesday evening after being struck by two vehicles in Pine Hills, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 6 p.m. on Pine Hills Road and White Heron Drive.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to authorities.

As of 7:30 p.m., officials had blocked the north and southbound lanes of Pine Hills Road.

Details about the circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately available.

