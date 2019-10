APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka police say they're looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian then fled the scene Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on North Park Avenue and East Sandpiper Street at about 7:45 p.m.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash to contact them.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.