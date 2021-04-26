Florida population boom boosts its national political clout

Florida’s surging population growth is expanding the state’s reach over the nation’s political landscape, giving it one more congressional seat and greater influence on the path to the presidency.

U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday show Florida gained more than 2.7 million residents since the last once-a-decade headcount in 2010, boosting its population to 21,538,187 million people as of April 1, 2020, up nearly 14.6% from 18,801,310 a decade earlier. It is the nation’s third most populous state, behind California and Texas. For apportionment purposes, the census recorded 21,570,527, including people living overseas who call Florida home.

In all, the United States now has 331,449,281 people.

The population boom boosts Florida’s clout in the U.S. House of Representatives, where its delegation will grow to 28 members. That means the state will have 30 presidential electors, equal to its number of members in the House and Senate. Florida’s gain breaks an Electoral College tie with New York, where the population has declined.

Some early estimates had Florida possibly gaining as many two new seats, but that second seat did not materialize.

The expectation of an added seat already has triggered a flurry of political speculation as a redistricting panel gets ready to carve out new congressional and statehouse boundaries. Redistricting could again be a long, protracted affair that could land in court. The last redistricting process took much of the decade to resolve.

