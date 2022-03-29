Brevard County Commissioner Bryan Lober resigns

VIERA, Fla. – Brevard County Commissioner Bryan Lober is stepping down.

In a resignation letter dated Monday to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Lober said a close relative died and he “must take time to be with my family as we grieve.”

Lober’s resignation is effective Friday.

He has asked DeSantis to appoint his replacement.

[READ BELOW: Lober resignation letter]

