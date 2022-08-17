WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference at Florida school

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at an elementary school in Pensacola.

The event at Cordova Park Elementary School is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The governor will be joined by Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz. No other details were shared ahead of the event.

DeSantis on Tuesday announced initiatives for the state’s next legislative session to address a teaching shortage in Florida, which would involve the creation of recruitment and apprenticeship programs meant to invite and train military veterans, first responders, law enforcement, EMTs, paramedics and firefighters seeking to become educators. The plan would also include a scholarship program meant to help high school teachers get a master’s degree and teach dual-enrollment classes.

Ad

Clickorlando.com will stream the news conference live at the top of this story when it begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: