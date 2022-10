Republican gubernatorial incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks to supporters Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla. DeSantis will face U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in November. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)

MARATHON, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference on Crawl Key in Marathon on Friday.

The governor’s office did not note any other speakers for the event, which is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

DeSantis will be discussing the job growth grant fund, according to his office.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the conference live at the top of this story when it begins.

