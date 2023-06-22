WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Thursday morning in Ybor City.

The event at Hillsborough Community College’s Ybor City Campus will begin at 9 a.m.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is set to appear at the conference, as well as Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the event live at the top of this story when it begins.

