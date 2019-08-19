Search continues for 2 firefighters missing on Florida fishing trip

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Two firefighters from Florida and Virginia have gone missing on a fishing trip off Port Canaveral, prompting 50 fellow firefighters to help with a wide search.

The Coast Guard and other agencies are looking for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker, who were boating toward a fishing spot known as 8A reef.

McCluney works for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and Justin Walker is a master technician for the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

The Jacksonville Fire Department said 50 of its firefighters are assisting on 11 boats.

The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters set up a donation website Sunday for people to help with a search that has extended from Port Canaveral to north of Jacksonville and 80 miles offshore.

#Update 10: Crews have totaled an est 24,000 miles and continue to search for the overdue @PortCanaveral boaters with surface & air assets. Crews are searching @PortCanaveral area up to north of @CityofJax and approximately 80 miles off shore. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/5cKkqB3X7i — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 19, 2019

The boaters were supposed to return Friday.

McCluney's wife, Stephanie, told News 6 that she's certain her husband is alive.

"I'm highly, highly confident that he will survive," Stephanie McCluney said. "I have an army behind me. I have an army that is just holding and bathing me in prayer."

Brian McCluney and Justin Walker.

The family walked up the Brevard coast Sunday, praying and looking for any signs of the missing boaters.

"They are two of the most resourceful men I've ever met," Stephanie McCluney said.

Authorities are asking anyone on the water who has any information that can assist in locating them to call the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558.

