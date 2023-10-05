ULA launch from Cape Canaveral part of Amazon mission to increase affordable broadband

A ULA Atlas V rocket is set to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket is set to launch Friday afternoon from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The two-hour launch window opens at 2 p.m.

Friday’s launch is the Protoflight mission for Amazon’s Project Kuiper, an “initiative to increase global broadband access through a constellation of 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit,” according to Amazon’s website.

“The Protoflight launch is the first mission in a broader partnership between ULA and Amazon to help deploy Project Kuiper’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. Amazon will use nine launches of the Atlas V rocket and 38 launches of Vulcan Centaur to deploy its satellites,” ULA said on its website.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: