LIVE COVERAGE: SpaceX prepares to launch Falcon Heavy rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says Tuesday is "go" for Falcon Heavy's test flight launch from Kennedy Space Center.

The debut Falcon Heavy launch, capable of more then 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, will make the rocket the most powerful vehicle on the launch circuit today.

The three-hour launch window was scheduled to open at 1:30 p.m., but it has been pushed to 2:50 p.m. Air Force weather officials say there is an 90 percent chance of favorable weather.

If the launch is scrubbed, a backup date is set for Wednesday at the same time.

Musk has said there is about a big chance the rocket doesn't make it off launch pad 39A, but if it does it will be a major success for SpaceX. If Falcon Heavy launches without a hiccup it will be ready to start carrying payloads. For the test flight Musk is sending up his personal Tesla roadster with a dummy named "Starman" in the driver's seat.

"It's going to be exciting one way or another," Musk said. "One big boom. I’d say tune in -- its going to be worth your time."

