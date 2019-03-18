Suspect sketch released in Orlando carjacking, sexual battery

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police have released a suspect sketch and surveillance photos they hope will help lead them to identifying two men wanted in connection with a carjacking and sexual battery at an apartment complex Monday morning.

A woman and her boyfriend were at Summerfield Apartments on Kirkman Road around 4 a.m. when two masked gunmen approached them, a news release said.

One of the men stole the victims' white 2011 Prius and the other stayed behind and sexually battered the woman while holding her boyfriend at gunpoint, according to authorities. Both victims are cooperating with the investigation.

A police sketch released Monday evening of the accused carjacker shows a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and thick, black frame glasses. A sketch of the man accused of sexual battery has not been released.

Surveillance photos from the scene showed a white, four-door car that police believe could be connected to the crime and two figures, believed to be the men, walking in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

