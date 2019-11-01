Car crashes into Orlando home, causing major damage

A car crashed into a home on Nov. 1, 2019 on Bon Air Drive.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A car crashed Friday afternoon into a home on Bon Air Drive, causing major damage, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

Sky 6 flew over the crash scene at 3207 Bon Air Drive where Orange County sheriffs' deputies had responded.

The car impacted the front of the home, taking out a front wall. The Orange County building and permit department was called out to examine the damages, according to OCFR.

The driver was uninjured.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the crash, according to fire rescue. A 28-year-old man inside the home was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. His three daughters were not hurt.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

