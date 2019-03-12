'Walt's Frozen Head:' Movie secretly filmed at Disney to be released this week

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando-based movie playing on the urban legend that Walt Disney had himself cryogenically preserved will be released online later this week.

Although "The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head" has been circling film festivals nationwide for the past six months, the movie is coming to the YouTube screen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday for everyone's viewing pleasure. Anyone who is interested in watching the film can join the waitlist here.

The film, created by University of Central Florida film school graduate Benjamin Lancaster, was made without the knowledge or permission of the Walt Disney Company or family, according to a news release.

"Significant portions of the film were shot on Walt Disney World property without the knowledge of the Disney company. While this film is not the first to do so, it is the first feature film about the urban legend of Walt Disney’s cryogenic preservation," the release said.

The comedy about a Magic Kingdom cast member, Pete Carter, who fights to uphold Disney's creative legacy and while doing so discovers Walt Disney's frozen head. Unaware of what the park now looks like, Walt demands Carter to take him on an adventure through Magic Kingdom. Ron Schneider, who was EPCOT Center’s original dream-finder, took on the lead role of Walt Disney in the film.

"I've been a passionate fan of Walt Disney's since the 1950s, I never could have imagined I could have been a part of anything like this," Schneider said. "It's a wild story told with respect, humor and a lot of love."

Daniel Cooksley, who has been in more than 40 productions in Central Florida, will take on the role of Peter Carter, with Kathryn Jenkins, a freshman film major at UCF, to play Peter's daughter, Molly.

