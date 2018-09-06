Space experts talk return to launching astronauts from U.S. on 'The Weekly'

The first U.S. astronauts who will fly on American-made, commercial spacecraft to and from the International Space Station, wave after being announced, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The astronauts are,…

ORLANDO, Fla. - NASA announced in August the nine astronauts who will be the first to launch from U.S. soil in eight years on American-built spacecraft.

The seven men and two women will also be the first to fly in capsules developed and built by the private sector as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

SpaceX and Boeing were awarded contracts in 2014 to develop spacecraft for future missions to the International Space Station, the moon and beyond.

News 6 anchor Ginger Gadsden traveled to Houston for the historic announcement at NASA's Johnson Space Center and shares her experience on Sunday's "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth."

Veteran CBS News space reporter Bill Harwood joined Gadsden on "The Weekly" for an in-depth look at the astronauts, their missions and what's to come as America rings in a new era of spaceflight.

