'The Weekly' covers crackdown on street racing in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are more than a month into a year-long crackdown on illegal street racers, an initiative working to force the late-night contests out of the county.

On "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth" Sunday, News 6 investigator Mike Holfeld shares what it was like to ride along with Capt. Bruce McMullen and his team. McMullen will also update viewers on what he's seen since the crackdown began.

Sheriff Jerry Demings also joins "The Weekly" to discuss the issue. He will also talk about the end of his tenure with the Orange County Sheriff's Office and weigh in on who he feels is the best person to fill the seat as he makes his run to replace Teresa Jacobs as Orange County mayor.

In the race for Orange County sheriff is current Orlando Police Chief John Mina, who is running without party affiliation against Democratic candidate Joe Lopez. Former Orange County SWAT Cmdr. Tom Stroup was running against the two as the only GOP candidate until he dropped out of the race in early March.

District 3 Commissioner Pete Clarke and nonprofit consultant Rob Panepinto are running against Demings for Orange County mayor.

"The Weekly" replaces "Flashpoint" and airs just after 8 a.m. during the News 6 Sunday morning newscast.

