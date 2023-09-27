Woman claiming to be Elon Musk’s wife accused of trespassing at SpaceX in Texas

CAMERON COUNTY, Tex. – A woman was arrested on Tuesday on accusations she trespassed at a SpaceX facility in Texas, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received complaints about a criminal trespass from SpaceX Industries near Brownsville.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a woman — later identified as Su Young Boudreau, 41 — was found wandering inside an “only employees” building, investigators explained.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

When asked to identify herself by security, Boudreau claimed to be the “wife of Elon Musk,” the release shows.

According to the sheriff’s office, Boudreau insisted she was heading home to Musk, though she was warned to stay away from SpaceX premises by deputies.

Boudreau was ultimately arrested and faces a charge of criminal trespass.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: