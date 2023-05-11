True story 🥵

Judging by the photo, that ice cream cone has a few minutes left until it’s melted.

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

The ice cream cone may seem random, but that’s representative of how I felt last night when my apartment’s AC went out. Yep. It was 80 degrees inside by the time I was getting ready to go to sleep.

It’s always during these times I realize the things I take for granted. I’m not too bummed, but I hope it’s fixed soon 😊

Enough about me, and let’s get into what’s going on this weekend ⤵️

(Pixabay)

This festival is huge.

Thousands of people are expected to be in Ocoee this weekend for the Asian Cultural Festival 🏮.

Want to check out dragon and lion dances? What about checking out Japanese drum performances? And let’s not get started about the delicious food from various Asian cultures all in one spot.

According to event organizers, the festival will showcase “cultures and talent from Central Florida’s Asian American ethnic groups from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.”

Best part? It’s FREE 🤑. Click here for more you need to know.

(pixabay)

And of course, Mother’s Day is this weekend!

While I can’t really recommend gift ideas (that’s a you thing to figure out), I can give you some ideas for some ways to create some wonderful memories with Mom.

We’ve put together a county-by-county list for you that includes some special deals just for the occasion. And if you’re one of the cool people who celebrates Mother’s Day on another day, you can still check out these places and make incredible memories.

Want to check out a winery 🍷? Visit a market? What about a scenic boat tour 👀? That’s all on the list!

Click here to start planning your weekend.

Other happenings:

🍻 Don’t worry, be hoppy: Feeling Déjà brew? That’s right, the 4th annual Ormond Beach Beer Festival kicks off again in Volusia County. And it isn’t just a beer-tasting event. Click here to learn more.

👀 A new, unique immersive experience: A new attraction is transporting visitors into that world with a unique immersive experience based off the Lonely Dog story, inspired by an artist with a unique imagination. It’s a story about an orphaned hound-turned-hero in a cat-eat-dog world. Here’s what you need to know.

🥼 Slime, foam-splosions and paint slingshots: What’s the best kind of mess? The kind you don’t have to clean up! Mess Fest returns to Orlando Science Center this weekend. This is everything you need to know.

🍔 The Battle is on: The Space Coast Burger Battle is back with a variety of burgers, marketplace and live music. Click here for all you need to know.

