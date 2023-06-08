Our Roots: Pride Month

Welcome to the LGBTQ Pride Month edition of Our Roots newsletter.

Pride Month is held annually in June to honor LGBTQ people’s rights after the liberation of the 1969 Stonewall Riots.

There are several safe space events going on throughout Central Florida for Pride Month. These events are focused on healing and community support by several LGBTQ organizations.

LGBTQ TOURISTS FLOCK TO FLORIDA

Thousands of LGBTQ+ tourists flooded into Central Florida the first weekend of June to celebrate the annual Gay Days events. Three hotels were home to both men and women this year: Gay Days at Disney, One Magical Weekend and Girls in Wonderland. To find more about the events visit our story here.

LEGACY WORK FOR PULSE SURVIVORS & SUPPORT STAFF

June 9, June 13

QLatinx will host a legacy work event Friday at 6 p.m. for employees of organizations that support survivors and community members affected by the Pulse tragedy. Then on June 13, a virtual event “Community Care Rooms” will be hosted for community members, first responders and organizational staff to debrief. These are a series of events QLatinx is hosting focused on healing and support throughout the month of June.

To see a full list of the other events visit here.

PRIDE OF COLOR EVENT

June 24, at Kaya

Local organizations will be hosting an event to recognize Queer Black, Indigenous, Asian American, Latinx, Pacific Islander, communities. The event is being held at KAYA on June 24 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Tickets are free. Peer Support Space will have a decompression space and care packages The event will have artists, performances, food, and education from (Contigo, QLatinX, The Center, Pineapple Healthcare and more)

To get tickets or find out more about the event visit here.

LAKE COUNTY TO HOST FIRST-EVER “PRIDE” EVENT

June 17, at Wooton Park

Lake County will have its first LGBTQIA+ PRIDE event. The celebration is set to take place at Wooton Park on June 17. There will be drag entertainment, food, vendors, and live music. For more information visit here.

Mount Dora formally recognizes Pride Month

7-YEAR PULSE REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY

June 12, Steinmetz Hall @ DPAC

The ceremony is free and can all be viewed on the onePULSE Foundation Facebook page, as well as ClickOrlando.com. The event will honor and bring together Pulse nightclub victims’ families, providing a space to remember their loved ones in peace.

To reserve a free seat, visit, www.drphillipscenter.org

To see more in-depth coverage of Pride Month, please visit https://www.clickorlando.com/topic/Pride_Month/