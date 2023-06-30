What a week(s) it’s been.

Hey pen pals, it’s me, ClickO writer Sam here to give you the 411 (do people even say that anymore?) on all things arts and entertainment.

That picture above is kinda how I felt these past few days. Astonished. Starstruck. In the middle of a song. There’s so many emotions you can assign to this still.

I got to chat with one of my comedy heroes, catch a preview of the latest from Garden Theatre and celebrate my 27th birthday with a little Amy Winehouse-filled karaoke night.

And you can read all about that and more below.

I’m telling you 🎙️

And you, and you, and you, you’re gonna love (it). I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t belted out this iconic song from the “Dreamgirls” soundtrack in my car a time or two (or 15, who’s counting?). But you’ll be happy to know that Winter Garden has its own talented cast of Dreams doing the belting for you.

And they are phenomenal. During a preview performance, the cast proved, despite some mic and tech issues, they were vocal powerhouses, bringing the audience to its feet several times. I can honestly say I had goosebumps during the last number.

Find out what you can expect when this musical hits the Garden Theatre and how you can get your tickets here.

Closer Look Q&A: See the Stars ✨

You may know him as one of the correspondents on “The Daily Show.” Or maybe you remember him hosting this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner. Or even from his multiple stand-up specials making their rounds on Comedy Central.

But did you know Roy Wood Jr. is bringing his latest comedy tour, “Happy To Be Here,” to Orlando? Or that he used to perform here, sleeping in his car off the Florida Turnpike in between sets, as he traveled from open mic to open mic in Altamonte Springs, Ocala, Winter Garden and more Sunshine State cities?

I got to talk with the comedian about his start in entertainment and the stand-up set he’s bringing to the Orlando Improv in July.

And no, I didn’t fangirl, profess my girlhood dream of being on “The Daily Show,” and then proceed to cry tears of joy to my co-workers after interviewing him AT ALL...

OK, you caught me. I did all that.

But you’ll understand why Wood elicits that type of response and when you can see him by reading this.

More Music, Movies and Mayhem Near You 🎶📽️🤯

🎸 If you know anything about me, you know I love The Beatles. Some (me) might even call them the best band in the world. And others (my boss) may argue The Beach Boys are better. To each their own. All I’m saying is Melbourne’s The King Center added The Fab Four tribute band and a group of jazz musicians to its season lineup. It won’t be long (yeah) till they take the stage but to find out how much longer you’ll have to wait to see them, click here.

🌊 What greater art is there than nature itself? (Stay with me, people). The Earth is the most beautiful canvas of all and the Melbourne arts district knows that. It’s spotlighting the Indian River Lagoon with a one-of-a-kind audiovisual, orchestral experience this weekend. No better way to spend summer than being outside and listening to music. Find out all about the event here.

💡 Do you have awesome ideas about how you can improve Orlando but need the money and resources to make them a reality? Well, that’s where the Orlando chapter of the Awesome Foundation comes in. The organization is offering $1,000 for a resident to use to help make the area a better place. All you have to do is fill out a form detailing your project idea. Click here for more information.

🎨 The writing’s on the wall... Literally. Construction workers renovating Rockledge High School’s cafeteria discovered some historical art recently when they chipped away at the structure—murals telling stories of the school’s past dating all the way back to the late ‘60s, only a year or two after it was integrated. Take a look at what they found here.

End Credits 🎬

