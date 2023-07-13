Let’s take a trip 👋

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

I thought I’d share with you all the jam-packed weekend I had in Miami this last weekend! It was great to visit the city with a friend and just eat good food and see the sights 👀. Let me just say though, I am so happy to live here in the City Beautiful after that trip.

Pictured above is an outdoor food market, Smorgasburg Miami, that had a bunch of different cuisines and more fun nearby to enjoy. I will say, I did not stay out long because it was so HOT 🥵. The air felt suffocating to be in for too long.

But besides that, it was a fun experience! If you ever find yourself willing to go on a trip down to South Florida, I’d recommend checking it out. It is one of five locations in the U.S. and the only one in Florida.

And if not, you can have as much here in Central Florida. Let’s plan your weekend ⤵️.

(Pixabay)

Christmas is upon us ... kind of.

Why wait till December to get in the Christmas spirit 🎄?

The Christmas in July Parking Lot Party will ring in the holidays a tad bit early TOMORROW here in Orlando!

There will be a “The Holidays on Wheels” show, lots of food trucks and a special appearance from the man himself, Santa Claus.

Click here to check out the lineup and where it’s happening.

Ice cream melting (Pixabay)

It’s been so hot out lately.

Honestly, it’s been kind of unbearable some days!

But one of the best ways to beat the heat is with a sweet treat 🍦! This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and we’ve put together a county-by-county list of places you can check out to celebrate.

Click here to check it out.

Other happenings:

🌙 Here’s what you can see in the night sky next week: The crescent moon and Mercury will get up close and personal, low on the horizon. Click here to see when and what other sights you can see this month.

👀 Virtual reality garden experience opens in Lake Nona: The future of virtual reality experiences can be found in a holographic garden in Lake Nona. “Unreal Garden: Escape the Metaverse” is an augmented reality experience where participants walk through an interactive landscape as characters in the Unreal Garden storyline, all while interacting with imaginary animals and solving puzzles. Click here for ticket prices and more you should know.

🎮 Nintendo’s ‘Summer of Play’ tour making stop in Orlando: Get ready to dive into some of Nintendo’s most popular worlds. The gaming giant is bringing its free Summer of Play tour to Orlando’s Florida Mall next week. Here’s how you can enjoy.

🎸 Classic albums live - Supertramp: Listen to Supertramp classics at the Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts. Click here for tickets.

That’s it from me!

I’m out next week, so I’ll talk to you all in a couple weeks.

Have a great weekend (especially if you’re like me watching the first few new episodes of season 2 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”!!!!!!!!!!)!

- Brenda