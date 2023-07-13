Virtual reality garden experience opens in Lake Nona

(Joan Mateu Parra, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The future of virtual reality experiences can be found in a holographic garden in the Lake Nona neighborhood of Orlando.

“Unreal Garden: Escape the Metaverse” is an augmented reality experience where participants walk through an interactive landscape as characters in the Unreal Garden storyline, all while interacting with imaginary animals and solving puzzles.

The VR headsets used are completely transparent and safe for use by anyone ages 7 and older.

Verse Immersive, the creator of Unreal Garden, describes the experience as a combination of Alice in Wonderland and Avatar, but with a completely unique storyline and never-before-seen animals.

Verse Immersive said that the Unreal Garden experience is perfect for people with limited virtual reality experience.

Tickets start at $34.99 each and are available for purchase now. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

