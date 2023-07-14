A love letter 💌

I have some news to share.

But before you’re like, “Who the (bleep) are you and how’d you get in my inbox?!” Don’t worry, it’s just me, ClickO writer Sam Dunne, harbinger of local arts and entertainment updates and TV show-binger of (lately) “The Bear” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

OK, so now that we’re reacquainted...

I’m leaving News 6.

But wait! I can explain (just needed to rip the Band-Aid off first).

While it was a bittersweet decision to leave the job that taught and gave me so much in so many ways — and an absolute JOY getting to share my love of the arts with you all, covering the concerts, plays and exhibits of Central Florida — I recently received an opportunity to be a part of that world.

I’ll be leaving in July to perform in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which is ... bewildering to me in the best way. I wouldn’t say it’s a big break type deal, but the potential for something more.

Because while news is a wholehearted passion of mine, it isn’t my first love. That’s writing and performing ... and working a crushing, demanding and endless cycle of hourly service jobs in a frenzied pursuit to chase down that wild dream (I hope not, but ... Let’s be honest here, right? While we’re here, I’d be remiss if I didn’t say, support your writers!)

And in order to be the best people we can — for ourselves and others — I believe we have to try and honor what’s in our hearts.

That being said, I’m going to miss this (like a LOT) hence my love letter to you. If you would’ve told me I’d get thousands of you incredible entertainment aficionados reading my newsletter every other week, I would’ve bet you a million dollars that wasn’t true. And you could’ve been a millionaire. Pity.

We’ll still have one last edition of Setting the Stage after this one, so I better make it memorable and stop talking, which would be memorable because that would be a first for me (I just have a lot to say, OK?).

*SparkNotes version: I’m leaving, but the Central Florida arts scene isn’t. Let’s see what’s going on.

He’s no dummy 🎤

Legendary stand-up comic and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is heading to the Melbourne stage later this year for the first time ever.

Now, I’m not too familiar with his work, but he’s earned enough accolades in his career to convince me he knows what he’s doing, unlike the dummies he shares the stage with.

To find out when you can catch his “Still Not Canceled” tour and how to get tickets, click here.

Rock the boat 🤘

(Mike Savoia)

Don’t tip the boat over because it’s about to embark on the seven seas of rock.

The five-day, five-night Monsters of Rock cruise, which departs from Port of Miami, travels to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and Nassau, Bahamas, and features over 30 rock ‘n’ roll artists.

And you get to hang out with the musicians, belting out karaoke, whipping up meals and painting together.

Find out when it sets sail and which rockers will be aboard here.

Closer Look Q&A: See the Stars ✨

Live music is one of the best things in the world. I know... I’m beating that drum again.

But this time I’m not alone. I’ve got a whole orchestra behind me. The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, to be exact. And it just celebrated its 30th anniversary!

News 6 Riff on This host Samara Cokinos sat down with founding board member and French hornist Mark Fischer and second chair clarinetist Seok Hee Jang to talk about how the musical ensemble has evolved over the years and offer a glimpse at its future (Hint: It may involve a certain “Carnival of Animals”... If you know, you know.) The talk also comes on the heels of the executive director resigning.

Want to know what to expect from the orchestra this season and next? Then check out the interview here.

More Music, Movies and Mayhem Near You 🎶📽️🤯

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

🎹 I’m an easy crier, but this video could move even a mountain. A security manager at a Melbourne hospital was caught on camera playing piano for a dying patient. The family of the patient, who had donated that very same piano to the hospital years prior, wanted to give them a heartfelt sendoff. And Health First employee Wilson Soto more than obliged. Witness the beautiful moment for yourself.

🎨 I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. I love seeing how art can make the world a better place. It’s so incredible that something as simple as painting can help heal trauma or connect a community. It proves that creativity is more than just a hobby. It can be a salve. Read all about how one local veteran is using pour painting to be of service to his fellow veterans.

🎭 It’s about to get creative up in here. Central Florida Entertainment Advocacy, a group known for fostering and spotlighting local Black talent, is hosting a show at the new Fringe ArtSpace in downtown Orlando. The Kuumba Talent Showcase will feature Black artists from all over the Central Florida community. But what does Kuumba mean and what can I expect to see? I’m so glad you asked. You’ll find all the answers you seek here.

End Credits 🎬

Thanks for sticking around to hear about the latest arts endeavors bringing Central Florida to life!

If you have anything you would like to hear more about or if you’re an artist or know an artist who has an upcoming project you want to see shimmer in the spotlight, please email me, Sam Dunne, at sdunne@wkmg.com.

Don’t worry, I don’t bite. Only sing and dance.