It’s no joke. Jeff Dunham to perform at Melbourne’s King Center for 1st time

We aren’t pulling your strings.

Ventriloquist and stand-up comic Jeff Dunham is bringing his “Still Not Canceled” tour to the Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts.

Dunham will be gracing the Melbourne stage for the first time ever on Nov. 1-2 at 7 p.m.

Known for performing comedy with a dummy on his lap, Dunham has sold out global tours, gained a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, set world records and then some.

Tickets for his show go on sale Monday, July 17. A portion of the money made from ticket sales goes to the Jeff Dunham Family Fund, which donates to various charities.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

