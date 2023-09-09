🚨BREAKING Walt Disney World news🚨

Good SATURDAY evening everyone!

Landon here! I know, I know … you just heard from me yesterday. As I mentioned in Friday’s newsletter, this weekend was a BIG deal at Walt Disney World. It’s Destination D23!

Hundreds of Disney fans lined up early this morning to hear about the future of Disney Parks from Josh D’Amaro, chairman for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

The news that we heard this morning could not wait – in fact, I figured I would send you a quick newsletter update to keep you in the loop.

Brace yourself! 🫣 One of the biggest things we heard this morning is news out of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Remember those early ideas shared last year about a potential Moana or Zootopia land coming to Dinoland U.S.A.? Well, as with any early designs, things can change. Disney Imagineering confirmed it’s reimagining Dinoland U.S.A. into a land that is inspired by a region sometimes referred to as “tropical Americas” -- an area north and south of the equator. 🤩 So, what will you find here?

Disney said its considering experiences inspired by “Encanto” and fan-favorite “Indiana Jones.” Meanwhile, over at the Tree of Life Theater, “It’s Tough to be a Bug” appears to be on the way out.😱 Imagineers shared news that a new show is being developed that is based on “Zootopia.” As for those early ideas and concepts (a Villain land or a “Coco” themed area) at Magic Kingdom, Disney Imagineers said they’re still considering something large scale for the future.

We got a bunch of news about some new additions coming soon to Walt Disney World’s theme parks.😁

We now have a date for the 👻 Hat Box Ghost’s debut at the Haunted Mansion, opening dates for 🌊 “Journey of Water, inspired by Moana,” the newly created World Celebration EPCOT neighborhood and the park’s new nighttime spectacular “Luminous the Symphony of Us.” 🎆 We also learned of an update to Test Track, the classic Country Bear Musical Jamboree show and a new Pirates of the Caribbean tavern. 🍻

OH – I can’t forget to mention – FIGMENT will begin meeting his biggest fans beginning TOMORROW at the Imagination Pavilion! 📸😃

What do you think of all this news?

I hope you all enjoy the rest of your weekend