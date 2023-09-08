Disney to give theme park updates at Destination D23

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Hundreds of Disney’s biggest fans are in Central Florida for Destination D23.

The sold out event is taking place all weekend at Walt Disney World’s Contemporary Resort. This weekend, Disney fans will get the chance to shop popular merchandise and attend various panels and conversations that will have a focus on the Disney100 celebration.

“Journey through every era of Disney, as we venture back through the last century of storytelling and look forward to a limitless future for the company, and its most dedicated fans,” Disney described.

On Friday morning, fans lined up to pickup merchandise at the event’s three locations that included the Ink & Paint Marketplace, The Walt Disney Company Store and Mickey’s of Glendale.

Attendees will also get the chance to take advantage of numerous photo ops, and walk-through the exhibit, The Plausible Impossible 60 Years of DisneyAudio-Animatronics Technology.

The small exhibit showcases some of Disney’s accomplishments in audio-animatronics dating back from early inspirations to animatronics used in the theme parks today.

Perhaps one of the biggest highlights of the weekend will come on Saturday morning.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro is presenting “A Celebration of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.” During the presentation, Disney says audiences will hear new announcements and updates on some of its most highly anticipated projects at Disney Parks around the world.

During a similar presentation back in 2021, D’Amaro announced details including the opening date for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, new concept art for projects at EPCOT and return dates for popular shows across Walt Disney World. A number of other details were announced for Disney Cruise Line, Disneyland and international theme parks.

Anyone who is unable to attend Destination D23 will be able to livestream all the announcements shared on Saturday. To watch the livestream, go to Disney’s YouTube or Facebook pages or visit D23.com/DestinationD23.

