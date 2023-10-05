🍂First fall front Of the season

🎃Time to stock up on all that pumpkin spice stuff y’all!🍁

ORLANDO, Fla. – Is it true? Could it be?

Will our temperatures actually feel like fall as we head into the third weekend of autumn?

Hey Insiders! It’s your pal meteorologist Troy Bridges!

It IS true! Well, sort of. Of course, it won’t quite look like this gorgeous scene this weekend, but it will be cooler.

After what seems like forever, dealing with heat advisories and relentless rain that led to flooding, we are finally going to feel the impact of the first cool front of the season.

Now don’t get too excited!

Although temperatures will be close to 10 degrees cooler on Sunday compared to Saturday, we will still warm near 80 degrees for the afternoon high. Our average high is 88 degrees in Orlando.

Morning lows this weekend will be in the 50s and 60s by Sunday.

Canada sending us cooler temps and wildfire smoke

You may have seen it this week, a brown haze taking over our skies and reducing our air quality. What’s up, guys? Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you. Believe it or not, that was actually smoke from wildfires burning all the way up in Canada!

Crazy, I know, but the particulate matter in smoke is very small and can travel long distances in the wind. But why wasn’t there a smoky smell?

Here’s how the smoke got here and why you may not have actually smelled smoke, even though we could see the haze in our sky.

One thing synonymous will fall is darker evenings. You probably have noticed the sun coming up late in the morning and setting much earlier in the evening. Central Florida is in the midst of its greatest daily daylight loss of the season.

🍂 Wasps are angrier during fall, but there’s a reason 👀

Have you ever noticed the number of wasps in your yard goes up during the fall season? You’re not imagining things, it’s happening and they’re angrier than normal.

Hey there, Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos here with you to chat about wasps and fall. As if wasps could get any angrier, the fall season really sends them into fury. Turns out, they’re hungry. Great combo huh! I think we can all agree a hangry wasp isn’t the best companion while trying to enjoy the few cooler days and lower humidity we are given this time of year.

The science behind the vibrant fall leaves colors 🍂

Fall is here! Break out the pumpkin spice and flannel but we all know that fall here in Florida doesn’t necessarily mean super cool weather. Nonetheless, it does get cool enough for the plants and trees to start changing color across Central Florida.

Hi everyone, meteorologist Michelle Morgan here talking about the science behind the beautiful fall foliage. The science behind leaves changing is fascinating, how plants and trees know exactly when there’s a slight change in the weather and how they respond to it to survive the colder winter months.

Cool Dudes & Hot Chicks 🐢

Hey insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos, sea turtle nesting season is winding down. And after a record-setting year of nests along our Florida beaches, there are still many concerns about the future of the species.

