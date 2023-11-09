OH, yeah. It’s happening 🎄🎅🎁

I know what you’re thinking, “It’s not even Thanksgiving yet!”

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

I’m notorious for looking ahead — some might say too far ahead — but you know what, I think you can never be too early to get your ducks in a row for some holiday cheer.

November is here, which means a lot of places are prepping for their holiday festivals, lights and more. We’ll get to that a little bit later.

Here’s what we have going on ⤵️

(Pixabay)

Celebrate “community and charm” this weekend at the Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival 🍷.

There will be over 20 restaurants offering a sampling of a “specially crafted menu item,” from ribs to shrimp and grits to desserts. There will also be wines, spirits and craft beer to wash it all down.

And of course, live music and entertainment and even axe throwing 🪓. I don’t know about you, but I’ve never done this!

Click here for more.

(Matt Sawyers via Pixabay.com)

Parades, ceremonies and other events are happening this weekend to honor our military members and veterans this Veterans Day.

We put together a full list of events happening near you. Click here to check it out.

We also have a list of stores, activities and restaurants offering discounts for Veterans Day 💰. Click here to see the deals.

And if you have served or serve currently, THANK YOU!

(Courtesy, Austin Trail of Lights)

Bonus story this week!

I know, you’re probably thinking, “Whaaaaaaaaaaaat?”

But I couldn’t wait to share this with you all! 🎄

I put together a county-by-county list of holiday markets, festivals and, of course, light displays to visit this season ❤️!

Click here to check it out and MARK YOUR CALENDARS!

Other happenings:

🥳 Final weekend of fun: The Space Coast State Fair is wrapping up its run this weekend with live music, pro wrestling and rides. Click here for tickets.

🎶 Orlando Korea Festival returns: You can enjoy Korean vendors and check out traditional dances. There will also be a “Squid Game”-inspired event, K-pop dance contests and more. Click here for the map and full schedule.

🤤 Daytona’s 46th Greek Festival: Who doesn’t love a good Greek festival? Enjoy food and live music this weekend at the Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Click here for the menu and times.

⭐ Celebrate ‘Art Under the Stars’ at this Maitland festival: The annual Maitland Rotary Festival is back to celebrate the arts. There will be over 130 artists and more showcasing their talents in a variety of art styles and mediums. Click here to learn more.

🎄 Festival of Trees returns to Orlando Museum of Art: The annual Festival of Trees is making its return to the Orlando Museum of Art, starting this weekend. This year’s theme is “Enchanted Holidays” and you can enjoy displays of designer-decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and gingerbread creations. Click here to learn more.

🇺🇸 Orlando to celebrate Veterans Day with parade: The City of Orlando will once again honor those who served with a Veterans Day parade through downtown Orlando. If you can’t make it, we’ll be live streaming the event right here on ClickOrlando.com. Click here to learn more.

I hope everyone has an amazing weekend! Catch ya’ next week,

- Brenda