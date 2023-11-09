Spooky season isn’t over just yet

Are we still celebrating fall, or are we decorating for the December holidays already?

Hey, I’m News 6 Producer Brooke Savage, the new Setting the Stage newsletter writer back in your inbox.

We’re in that awkward time of year that sparks a lot of debate. Some people are ready for the holidays, while others won’t be there until AFTER Thanksgiving. Where do you stand?

Personally, my house is still decorated for fall, I just put away the Halloween decorations.

In the theatre and arts scene, it doesn’t appear they’re getting into December holiday shows yet either.

👠 Do you want to go to the late-night double-feature picture show?

Cast of 'The Rocky Horror show' rehearse for upcoming shows at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center (Little Radical Theatrics)

I have some good news for those who want to go through a time warp. ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ presented by Little Radical Theatrics will be at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center on select nights through Nov. 19. Tonight is opening night, with the first show at 8 p.m.. I spoke to some of the actors from the show and posted ticket information here.

✏ Quoth the Raven, “Nevermore”

'THE POE TRIPTYCH - Edgar Allan, Eddie Poe and Edgar Perry' shows will be performed on select nights through November (Fringe ArtSpace)

When I think of Edgar Allan Poe, I think of his famous poem, “The Raven,” the creepy eye from his short story “The Tell-Tale Heart,” and the mysterious way he died. When Nick Ryan and Katie Hartman from the theatre company The Coldharts think of Poe, they think about how they can explore his life with a goal to disturb and unsettle the audience, just like the author did. They’ll be performing three different musicals through Nov. 19, with shows starting tonight. Each musical focuses on a different time period of his life. I talked to The Coldharts about what exactly the audience can expect and why each performance will be different. You can find ticket information here.

👻 Ghost stories at Christmas time?

Phantasmagoria bringing "A Most Haunted Victorian Christmas" to Central Florida stages in December. (Phantasmagoria Orlando)

Haunted tales are usually told around a campfire, but in December, it will feel more like a fireplace. Victorian troupe Phantasmagoria is bringing “A Most Haunted Victorian Christmas” on Dec. 9 and 10 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando. Other performances are taking place in Sanford, Ocala, Leesburg and DeLand. Digital Editor, Christie Zizo, has all the details you need to know here.

🎤 Riff On This: A rapping realtor?? News 6 Meteorologist Samara Cokinos speaks with Shawn Romano, a former rapper who uses his talent to stand out in the real estate market. Listen to the full podcast episode here.

🩰 Getting Results in our Schools: The Orlando Ballet is opening doors for the next generation of dancers. The RISE program partners with Performing Arts Dance Magnet Programs. More than 200 students from Orange County middle and high schools recently took part in a symposium. Dancers ranged in age from 10 to 20 years old. News 6 anchor Julie Broughton shows us how it’s preparing them for a career in performing arts here.

🦃 Thanksgiving Turkey Drive: News 6 investigative photographer and host of the “Black Men Sundays” podcast Corie Murray is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida to help families in need through a turkey drive. Today is the last day to donate and make a difference!

🎶 What’s happening in show biz

Today, Tomorrow, and Sunday:

🎧 Be prepared to see more traffic in downtown Orlando this weekend. The Electric Daisy Carnival is at Tinker Field. According to the website, passes are just about sold out.

Tonight:

🌌William Shatner is at the King Center in Brevard County for a conversation and Q&A after a screening of ‘Star Trek ll: The Wrath of Khan.’

🌙 He’s just trying to catch a good time! Country pop artist, Niko Moon, is at The House of Blues in Disney Springs. Tickets range in price from $20 to $65.

♥ It will be busy at Universal’s City Walk, too! Heavy metal band Bullet for My Valentine is performing at Hard Rock Cafe.

That’s a wrap for this week’s Setting the Stage newsletter.

If you have a show, exhibit, or artist you want to tell me about or feature, please, don't hesitate to reach out to me at bsavage@wkmg.com.

Don’t forget to let me know where you stand on the holidays! Are you still celebrating Fall ahead of Thanksgiving, or is the Christmas tree already in your living room?

Tomorrow is Veterans Day, so I also want to thank those who have served or are currently serving and their families.

I’ll be back in your inbox in two weeks. Thank you for subscribing!

- Brooke 🎭