Light jacket & stretchy pants for Thanksgiving dinner 🦃

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hello Pinpoint Weather Insiders, T-minus one day before we can GOBBLE up all your favorite Thanksgiving fixings!

For those wondering why you’re getting this email a day early... we wanted to send it out in time for you to be prepared for the changes coming our way for the holiday weekend!

It’s meteorologist Candace Campos here, ready with my stretchy pants and jacket as a front is now clearing Central Florida Wednesday evening. Much cooler air settles in for Thanksgiving. Check out how cool we will stay Thursday, and more changes for the rest of the weekend.

(Pixabay 2022)

What Thanksgiving dish are you looking forward to the most this year? Let me know here, and if leftovers are more your thing, like me, we have some helpful tips on the best way to store different dishes. Check out the breakdown by clicking here.

🦃To gobble or not to gobble? Turns out, turkeys are picky about the weather!🤯

Hey there Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos with you. Hope you are having a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday. So, fun fact, but did you know that turkeys are picky about what type of weather they gobble in? Not exactly something you might think about often, unless turkeys live near your home or you’re a turkey farmer, but it’s actually very interesting!

(Associated Press)

Read more on how different weather conditions impact a turkey’s gobble by clicking here!

☔A sign of things to come?⛈️

Remember last week when we had all of that rain? What’s going on guys, meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you. That was a very El Niño-y pattern with Gulf moisture streaming in, leading to the development of a coastal storm over the Atlantic. Anyway... the week ahead beyond Thanksgiving looks to feature more of these systems developing over the Gulf of Mexico or Deep South and bringing rain to Florida. Take a look at the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the next two weeks:

This is exactly the pattern we thought we would get into heading into winter. As we get deeper into the winter months, expect more clouds, rain and the potential for severe weather. Click here for more on what our weather could be like in December, January and February.