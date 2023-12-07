Most wonderful time 🎄

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

The cold we’ve been waking up to the last couple of days is not my cup of tea. I know, shocker coming from this Floridian. However, it makes this time of year a little more enjoyable knowing the season is lining up. Cold and the holidays, name a better combo.

One of my favorite things is going out this time of year and being surrounded by the cutest holiday décor. Take the tree pictured at the top of this newsletter, for instance. I went out to celebrate my birthday early (any fellow Sagittarius reading this????) and saw this tree in the corner - see the feet? Santa definitely got lost.

Anyway, let’s get into what’s happening this weekend ⤵️

(Passion PR Consulting)

Who doesn’t love live music? 🎶

A free holiday concert is bringing the Christmas spirit to downtown Orlando.

Not only is this the 11th year for the Violectric Holiday Show, but it also marks 100 years of music at the Lake Eola Amphitheater. Click here to learn more about the group behind the show and get the event details.

OTHER HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

For a full guide of holiday events happening in your county this weekend, ✨ click here ✨.

Other happenings:

🚀 Check out this auction for space memorabilia: Bid on signed photos, badges and program manuals, flown artifacts, space program equipment, and many more one-of-a-kind items during the Charity Space Memorabilia Auction. It’s all online! Click here to learn more.

🎤 Listen to carolers while shopping in the candlelight in downtown Melbourne: Stores in downtown Melbourne will be open later than normal to help you get your holiday shopping done! Click here for more.

🎥 ‘Stranger Things’ stars headed to MegaCon: If you’re like me and LOVED the “Stranger Things” house at Halloween Horror Nights this year, you’re gonna want to consider MegaCon. Three of the show’s stars are coming to Orlando! Click here to see who (hint: one of the characters loved Metallica ☝️😔)

🤤 10th annual Edgewood Holiday Craft Fair & Food Truck event: Enjoy holiday shopping from unique crafters, artists, and vendors this weekend, all while benefitting a fundraiser for Edgewood Project Graduation Class of 2024! Click here to learn more.

😈 Find Krampus in Central Florida: If you’re one to forget about Santa, there are lots of events going on with Krampus. This European monster is Santa’s helper, punishing naughty children by putting them in a sack or basket to carry them away every Krampusnacht. Click here to check out the list.

Hope everyone has a fun weekend!

Talk to you all next week, same time and place.

- Brenda