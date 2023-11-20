Forget Santa, here’s where you can find Krampus in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – To be clear, Krampus is not someone you should be seeking.

This European monster is Santa’s helper, punishing naughty children by putting them in a sack or basket to carry them away every Krampusnacht — Dec. 5.

But here in Central Florida, this horned goat demon is the subject of several events over the next few weeks and is even doing a few meet-and-greets to take photos. If there’s one thing Central Floridians like, it’s a costumed character meet-and-greet.

So here are events in several counties in our area where you can celebrate Krampusnacht, and even catch a glimpse of the man(goat?) himself.

NOTE: Adults-only events are labeled, but other events may be scary for children, and parental discretion is advised.

Brevard County

COCOA:

3rd Anual Photos with Krampus

When: Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: The Sea Witch of Cocoa Village, 116 Harrison St., Cocoa

What: Bring your friends, family and even pets to get a photo with Krampus at The Sea Witch of Cocoa Village, “a magikal emporium and spiritual parlor.” The pictures are free but donations are requested.

MELBOURNE

8th annual Krampus Krawl

When: Nov. 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Starts at Drew’s Brews and Grille, 2101 Henley Court, Melbourne

What: Are you naughty or nice? Dress up at this event and drink around downtown Melbourne, and raise money for the Children’s Hunger Project.

MERRITT ISLAND

Krampus Kon 2023

When: Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Merritt Square Mall, 775 Merritt Island Causeway, Merritt Island

What: Get into the spooky Christmas season with vendors, cosplay and a horror film festival. You may see Krampus Itself.

Orange County

ORLANDO

Krampusfest 2023

When: Sunday, Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Plaza Live: The Milk District, 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando

What: It’s all about “bringing the alpine spirit” to Orlando. Features live music, food, Christmas vendors, costume contests, a krampuslauf parade, and “plenty of punishment.”

Osceola County

KISSIMMEE

KrampusCon

When: Events throughout December

Where: Krush Brau Park, 4580 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway., Kissimmee

What: Krush Brau Park in Kissimmee is an event center and biergarten offering a month-long celebration of all things Krampus (Santa too). It starts with a Krampus March on Krampusnacht, Dec. 5. Then every day visitors can take part in a brunch called Kakes with Krampus, a nightly event called Kocktails with Krampus, a Krampus Haunted House, an Art Show, and a chance to meet Krampus itself.

There will also be special events: Krampus Mystery Escape Dinner on Nov. 26, Dec. 8 and December 17, and a Great Krampus Ball on Dec. 30.

Full details and tickets are on the Krush Brau Park website.

Seminole County

SANFORD

Krampusnacht at Hollerbach’s

When: Dec. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Cafe, 205 E. 1st St., Sanford

What: The sixth annual Krampusnacht is free to attend. The popular German restaurant will have a special Krampusnacht menu in addition to its regular menu, Krampus-themed merchandise for purchase, and a folk music band. And you will get the chance to meet Krampus. Krampus costumes are also highly encouraged.

