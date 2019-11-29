Happy Black Friday! Hopefully, you weren't too hungover from yesterday's turkey to hit the malls this morning to score some deep discounts, unless you're like me and prefer to peruse the Cyber Monday deals from the comfort of your own home.

While Thanksgiving might be over, the leftovers are sure to last but the questions are: for how long?

We've got that answer and more holiday news.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🏬 The best of Black Friday

Black Friday gets bigger and bigger every year, which means there's still time to shop even if you didn't camp out in front of Best Buy. Up to 50% off shoes? Yes, please. A $65 Instant Pot? Don't mind if I do. Check out those deals and more.

🤝 Don't forget about Small Business Saturday

It's hard to ignore the big box retailers' flashy ads and marketing gimmicks for Black Friday, but oftentimes consumers forget about the mom-and-pop businesses in their own backyard. Luckily, we have so many unique retailers in Central Florida that are all opening their doors to shoppers for Small Business Saturday. Get even more bang for your buck by patronizing one of these eco-friendly businesses in the area.

🙅‍♀️ Safety first

While shoppers are out in full force during the post-holiday weekend, so are bad guys looking to take advantage of innocent consumers. Police agencies across the region have been reminding residents to lock their car doors and keep their valuables tucked away, but the threat doesn't subside once you leave the parking lot. Trooper Steve has tips on what to do if you notice someone following you while you're holiday shopping.

🎄 'Tis the season

Now that Thanksgiving is over, it's socially acceptable to start preparing for Christmas. While some may wait until the bird has been devoured, researchers believe that decorating early can actually make you happier. After all, it's pretty much impossible not to smile when you're surrounded by tinsel and blinking lights. Be sure to send this link to the Scrooge in your life.

🍗 How long is too long?

Leftovers are definitely a godsend, especially for people like me who don't know how to cook, but if you leave them in the fridge for too long they can easily go from yum to yuck. I'm not just talking about dried out turkey here. Inside Edition tested some dishes and found that bacteria starts to multiple quicker than I would have thought. Read the findings so you know when to clean out your fridge.

☀️ Perfect weather for shopping

Temps will be in the upper 70s throughout the day. Friday's weather is also bringing sunny skies. The low in Central Florida could hit 59 degrees tonight. Temps are projected to reach 80 degrees on Saturday. Find the full forecast here.

So, did you survive Thanksgiving with your family and the Black Friday crowds? If you've got any tips to help keep me sane during the holiday season, send them to acutway@wkmg.com. If you prefer to show off your shopping spoils, feel free to do that as well. 😊