Meet the candidates: Here’s who’s running for US House District 6

Florida’s 6th Congressional District represents portions of Flagler, Volusia and Lake counties. Incumbent Michael Waltz currently holds the seat for U.S. House District 6 but will have to beat out a few others in November if he wants to keep his spot.

Here’s what you need to know about the candidates:

Michael Waltz (R)

Congressman Waltz first assumed office in 2019. His term ends in January 2021, if he doesn’t win the re-election. According to his campaign website, Waltz attended the Virginia Military Institute and then served 21 years in the U.S. Army. He also worked in the White House and the Pentagon during the Bush Administration as an advisor and policy director for counterterrorism. He’s a businessman and a father to a teenage girl. Waltz primarily sponsors bills related to armed forces and national security as well as government operations and politics.

Clint Curtis (D)

Curtis is an attorney who practices government corruption law, veterans law and social security disability law. Curtis founded the Law Offices of Clint Curtis & Associates. According to his website, Curtis has devoted hundreds of hours to providing free services to the community. He regularly holds workshops that provide free legal assistance for naturalization, veterans compensation claims and expungement workshops. Curtis is an officer of Hispanic Americans Political Initiative and is on the board of a domestic violence prevention and counseling nonprofit. He attended Barry University School of Law, Cambridge University in England and McGeorge University. Curtis was a 2016 Democratic candidate for District 47 of the Florida House of Representatives. Click here to learn more about Curtis' campaign.

John G. Gerry Nolan (WRI)

Nolan earned his bachelor’s degree at Florida State University. According to his campaign website, the 57-year-old says he has been living within the district for 40 years and has vast business experience. On his Ballotpedia page, he said he founded several businesses and worked as an event producer, salesperson, nonprofit executive, venture capitalist, consultant and real estate developer. He believes in issues like women’s rights, the right to bear arms, legalizing marijuana and better health care for veterans. Click here to learn more about Nolan’s campaign.

Alan Grayson (WRI)

Former Congressman Grayson earned his bachelor’s degree at Harvard and later returned and earned a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School before receiving his master’s degree from from Harvard School of Government. After that, he started his own telecom/internet business. He later returned to law then entered the world of politics. As a Democrat, he represented Florida’s 8th Congressional District from 2009 to 2011, and then Florida’s 9th Congressional District from 2013 to 2017. He has voted and co-sponsored bills regarding equal pay for women, he supports more funding for schools and he believes in universal health care. Grayson lives in Orlando with his wife, Lolita, and their five children. You can read more about him by clicking here.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

