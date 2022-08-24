With the primary over, Crist, Desantis begin race for Florida governor

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – With the Florida primary now decided, the race to November for the candidates for governor is underway in earnest.

Charlie Crist celebrated his victory at a restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

The former governor defeated Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, with 60% of the vote Tuesday night.

Crist told his supporters on Wednesday there’s still a lot of work to be done for the gubernatorial race against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“The guy who’s anti-democracy, I’ll be prodemocracy. He’s anti-women. I’ll be pro-women. He’s anti-African American. I’m pro-African American. I’m pro-Floridian and he is for the hard bright, red beat vote,” the Democrat said.

Fried already threw her support behind Crist following his victory.

“We have to beat Ron DeSantis, and I will do everything in my power, including supporting Charlie, to get out the vote and to make sure that we win. That is how important this election is,” Fried said.

DeSantis spoke to his supporters in South Florida Tuesday night and said he’s confident he’ll win another term.

“We’ve accomplished an awful lot in Florida, more than anybody thought was possible when I got elected less than four years ago,” DeSantis said.

The governor is making several campaign stops in Florida on Wednesday. He’ll be in Seminole, Duval, and Hillsborough counties as part of his Keep Florida Free tour.

“We are going to be running awfully hard all across this state and we are going to generate the biggest Republican turnout this state has ever seen in a governor’s race,” DeSantis said on Tuesday.

Crist and DeSantis will also face Libertarian candidate Hector Roos, no party affiliate candidates Carmen Gimenez and Jodi Jeloudov, and write-in candidates Piotr Blass, Kyle Gibson and James Thompson in the Nov. 8 general election.