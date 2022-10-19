Results 2022: Meet the candidates for US House District 7

ORLANDO, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy is retiring at the end of the year from U.S. House District 7.

The district used to cover Seminole County and part of Orange County, but the Florida Legislature voted to redraw the district. It now includes Seminole County and southeastern Volusia County, which gives it more Republican voters.

Going for the open seat is Cory Mills, a Republican defense consultant who has a litany of conservative endorsements and is flush with cash. The Democrat is Karen Green, a former cruise line executive with several endorsements from progressive leaders.

There is also a write-in candidate, Cardon Pompey.

Let’s meet the candidates.

Cory Mills

Cory Mills is a defense consultant and U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was a Department of Defense advisor for former President Trump. He currently runs a security and defense company called PACEM. He is frequently seen on conservative media outlets as a foreign policy expert.

On his website, Mills touts an endorsement from the American Conservative Union, and several conservative congressmen, among others. He was also endorsed by Trump himself.

Mills describes himself as an America First conservative – pro-law enforcement, pro-military, pro-Second Amendment. He opposes red-flag laws, which allow law enforcement to size guns from people suspected of planning to harm themselves or others. He also bragged in ads about selling tear gas to police to be used against protesters.

He also wants to temporarily halt immigration to the U.S.

Karen Green

Rev. Dr. Karen Green is a political strategist and former cruise line executive. She is a Jamaican immigrant and a cancer survivor.

Green’s campaign is focused on social issues. She supports abortion rights and equal pay for women, providing federal aid to help the environment, renewable energy and other green initiatives, using more federal funding to promote affordable housing, and modernizing the Dept. of Veterans Affairs, including upgrading existing facilities.

