Should you change careers and get into real estate?

If the pandemic has you wondering, “How can I make money in real estate?” then you’re in luck: We have an answer.
In fact, in this latest episode of “You Have Real Estate” with Attorney Justin Clark, he and his panel of experts discussed the topic at length.
For many, COVID-19 messed with our careers. The pandemic changed lives and jobs. Tons of workers shifted to work-from-home settings, and maybe that was a good thing -- or it wasn’t.
Clark said he’s heard many people questioning, “What better time than now fort a career change?”
Or, “Should I change careers and get into real estate?”
Becoming an agent can be great, but it’s not easy work. You’re exchanging a normal, biweekly paycheck for something entirely different. It can be stressful, but very rewarding. Watch the video, above, to learn more specifics.