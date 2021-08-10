Everything else you can use your library card for -- other than checking out books

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Everyone knows you can go to the library for books, classes and kids events, but did you know that you can use your library card to get information about fixing your car or investing in stocks?

The Orange County Library System has tons of online databases, research publications and information sources that you can access from home. All you have to do is log in with your name, PIN and library card number, and you can read newspapers from around the world, get homework help, research current events, access assistance with your resume and more.

Here are a few examples of the databases you can find on the website:

The Chilton Library: Learn to fix your own car, so you can avoid expensive auto repairs! Use this resource with step-by-step instructions, photos, diagrams and much more for automobile repairs and maintenance.

Ad

Stay in the know about recalls and recommended maintenance service periods to keep you and your car safe and running on the road.

The LearningExpress Library: Prepare for your next test, career or life skill using LearningExpress Library. Within this resource, you will find practice exams for tests such as the SAT, ACT, GED and Citizenship. You can also discover tips to improve your resume and cover letters.

Or, if you’re a student -- anywhere from elementary-aged to a college enrollee -- this is a great chance to explore math and reading skills. This tool includes Spanish-language resources to improve math skills and prepare for the GED.

The Morningstar Investment Research Center: Thinking about investing or looking to improve your portfolio? Find comprehensive financial information on thousands of mutual funds, the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, and NASDAQ stocks with this extensive resource filled with interactive tools, the latest news and up-to-date analyst reports.

Ad

Miss Humblebee’s Academy: This is an award-winning, online and offline curriculum that prepares children ages 3 to 6 for kindergarten. Find chore charts, developmental milestones, assessments, and language, reading and writing lessons.

Most of these resources require you to have a library card to sign in or create an account. Visit this website to see what’s available.

If you’re an Orange County resident, you can sign up for your library card today for free with your Florida driver license or ID by clicking or tapping here.