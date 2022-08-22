What do library social workers get out of helping the community?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

While it’s evident what services social workers provide for a community, it might not be as well-known that it’s a two-way street for a lot of social workers.

For as much as social workers put into a community, what they get out of serving people fills them up way more.

“Work experience for the social workers at the library is very rewarding,” said Vanessa Neblett of Orange County Library System.

Neblett said through a myriad of services the library provides, social workers have plenty of opportunities to enrich the lives of others and impact the community.

“Social workers are invaluable to people who seek support for challenges they experience from birth through the end stages of life,” Neblett said. “Social workers are open-minded, empathetic and competent individuals who understand the importance of human relationships, diversity amongst individuals and the impact these factors have on communities. Social workers engage with individuals across all socio-economic backgrounds while valuing most the dignity and worth of the person.”

Orange County Library System is one of several places where social workers are present to help provide community needs in areas such as health care, employment, nutrition and housing, with resources for both English and Spanish speakers.

“Social workers at the library can help customers meet their basic human needs,” Neblett said. “We help them by listening to them and trying our best to help link them to services in the community and look at their circumstances in a holistic way to help devise a plan to get them back on their feet working towards self-sufficiency.”

To learn more about services provided, find your nearest location, or make an appointment, visit the Social Workers at the Library program page here or call 407-835-7323.

This project was funded under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Florida’s LSTA program is administered by the Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services.

For FY 21-22, 66% of total costs for Social Workers @ the Library ($125,541) is supported with federal money. 34% of this project ($64,133) is supported by local funding. The total budget for the project is $189,674.