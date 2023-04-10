Book lovers, mark your calendars: Orlando Book Festival is returning to the Orange County Library System

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re a lover of books and festivals, you’ll likely welcome this exciting news from Orange County Library System: The Orlando Book Festival is officially returning.

The Orange County Library System will host the day-long event that will celebrate books and feature panels and talks from best-selling authors across the state.

“Readers and writers alike can enjoy panels about the business of publishing, relationships in young adult fiction, improving the writing craft, tension, writing for children and romance,” said Sarah Fisk, events and programs planner for Orange County Library System.

The keynote author will be R.L. Stine, author of the Goosebumps and Fear Street series who has sold more than 400 million books.

“Festival keynote R.L. Stine, who has influenced generations of readers, will discuss the creative process with attendees,” Fisk said. “The library is honored to host such a legend in the field of children’s literature.”

The event will take place April 15. Registration is required.

