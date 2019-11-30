ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida defeated the University of South Florida 34-7 on senior night on Friday.

The score was 24-0 at the half.

The Knights completely dominated USF in the first half.

The Bulls only completed two third downs in the first two quarters.

UCF put up 330 yards of offense in the first half and USF only had 107 yards of offense.

Gabriel Davis continued his great year at wide receiver.

Davis caught two touchdowns.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw two touchdowns.

A lot happened before either team took a snap.

About 85 minutes before the game started players from UCF and USF got into a skirmish.

News 6 Sports Director Jamie Seh said a player from USF went on to the Knights side of the field before the game.

McKenzie Milton heard loud cheers from fans and teammates at Spectrum Stadium as he was recognized at senior night.

UCF is now 9-3 on the season.

The team will now wait to see who they will play in a bowl game.