UCF shares video of McKenzie Milton participating in non-contact drills
Milton was injured in the 2018 season
ORLANDO, Fla. – University of Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton hit another milestone this offseason.
UCF shared a video of Milton participating in non-contact drills.
The five-second video shows Milton throwing a pass to a receiver.
Progress every day. #10hana🌺🤙 pic.twitter.com/XsFpx3uPyV— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) March 4, 2020
"Progress every day," UCF posted on Twitter.
Milton has entered a post-grad program.
In the 2018 season, Milton was carted off the field with a dislocated right knee in the game against South Florida.
In his career with UCF, Milton has thrown for 8,863 yards and 72 touchdowns.
