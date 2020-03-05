79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

79ºF

Sports

UCF shares video of McKenzie Milton participating in non-contact drills

Milton was injured in the 2018 season

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Knights
McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights looks to pass in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights looks to pass in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – University of Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton hit another milestone this offseason.

UCF shared a video of Milton participating in non-contact drills.

The five-second video shows Milton throwing a pass to a receiver.

"Progress every day," UCF posted on Twitter.

Milton has entered a post-grad program.

In the 2018 season, Milton was carted off the field with a dislocated right knee in the game against South Florida.

In his career with UCF, Milton has thrown for 8,863 yards and 72 touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: