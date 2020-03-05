UCF shares video of McKenzie Milton participating in non-contact drills

ORLANDO, Fla. – University of Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton hit another milestone this offseason.

UCF shared a video of Milton participating in non-contact drills.

The five-second video shows Milton throwing a pass to a receiver.

"Progress every day," UCF posted on Twitter.

Milton has entered a post-grad program.

In the 2018 season, Milton was carted off the field with a dislocated right knee in the game against South Florida.

In his career with UCF, Milton has thrown for 8,863 yards and 72 touchdowns.