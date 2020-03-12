UCF spring sports suspended because of coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Springs sports for the University of Central Florida and the rest of the teams in the American Athletic Conference have been suspended until further notice because of coronavirus, according to Commissioner Mike Aresco.

“The decision to suspend competition was made after consultation with member institutions as part of the continued effort to mitigate the spread of VOID-19 virus and to protect student-athletes, coach, institutional and event staff, media and spectators,” the AAC said in a statement.

Conference officials will continue to work with health authorities.

The NCAA announced they have canceled the remaining winter and spring championships including the March Madness tournaments.

The NBA season is on pause, the NHL season is on pause, the MLS season is on pause and the MLB season will start at a later date.

