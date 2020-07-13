Edgewater Eagles grinding through voluntary football workouts

EDGEWATER, Fla. – Football workouts this summer look familiar but it’s 2020, so it’s different.

"We need a lot of help in the summer because of the groups and the smaller group settings, and how we're going to use the pods and rotate," says Cameron Duke, head football coach at Edgewater High School.

It's all about safety these days, and the same goes for the Edgewater Eagles.

Groups of no more than 10 undergo daily temperature checks which are part of the football team’s voluntary workouts.

“When we go into the classroom we all have to put our masks back on,” says senior wide receiver Christian Leary. “It’s a little awkward, but it’s the closest thing to normal these days.”

This new reality is an adjustment for everybody.

But for players like Leary, who is committed to play for the University of Alabama, it’s not all bad.

“I’m starting to connect with a lot of freshmen, upcoming freshmen. You know, coaching them up. Just telling them about the program,” Leary said.

There’s certainly enthusiasm, the players enjoy seeing their friends but there’s also the uncertainty of not knowing if there will be a 2020 season.

“We’re just going to try and control the things that we can and follow all the guidelines and all the measures in place,” Duke said.

The team is making the most out of a difficult situation which is very 2020.