71ºF

Ad

Sports

UCF wants Gus Malzahn to be its next football coach, report says

Malzahn spent last 8 seasons at Auburn

Tags: UCF, UCF football, football, Knights, College Football, Gus Malzahn, Auburn, Josh Heupel
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. Auburn won 24-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. Auburn won 24-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida has offered Gus Malzahn its head football coaching position, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Malzahn, 55, was fired in December by Auburn, where he led the Tigers to a 68-35 record over the last eight seasons.

The next UCF coach will replace Josh Heupel, who recently left to become the Tennessee Volunteers’ head coach.

Malzahn has been linked to the UCF job ever since the school hired athletics director Terry Mohajir, who worked with Malzahn at Arkansas State.

UCF beat Auburn, led by Malzahn, in the 2018 Peach Bowl.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.