UCF wants Gus Malzahn to be its next football coach, report says

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. Auburn won 24-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida has offered Gus Malzahn its head football coaching position, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Malzahn, 55, was fired in December by Auburn, where he led the Tigers to a 68-35 record over the last eight seasons.

The next UCF coach will replace Josh Heupel, who recently left to become the Tennessee Volunteers’ head coach.

Malzahn has been linked to the UCF job ever since the school hired athletics director Terry Mohajir, who worked with Malzahn at Arkansas State.

UCF beat Auburn, led by Malzahn, in the 2018 Peach Bowl.