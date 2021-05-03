Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford clears NBA COVID protocols, nears return

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford will return to the court this week after testing positive for the coronavirus a couple of weeks ago, according to a team representative.

Team officials said Clifford has cleared the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols and will be back with the team for the Magic’s game Wednesday against the Boston Celtics.

Clifford will not coach in Orlando’s game Monday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Clifford tested positive for COVID-19 on April 22, then tested negative for the virus on April 23, before testing positive again on April 24.

The Magic coach was asymptomatic and he has been vaccinated.

Assistant coach Ty Corbin has been coaching the team while Clifford has been out.